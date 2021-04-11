Bucs fall in Saturday doubleheader at Campbell to wrap up series

BUIES CREEK, N.C. - Charleston Southern was unable to hold off host Campbell in Saturday’s doubleheader as the Buccaneers fell in both ends on the final day of the weekend series at Jim Perry Stadium. Campbell took the first game, 12-2, and then limited the Bucs’ scoring chances in the series finale win, 7-2.
CSU (10-13, 10-10 Big South) fell to .500 in conference play with the pair of losses on Saturday afternoon. Campbell (16-9, 11-6 Big South) closed out the series win in the lone matchup between the two squads in the 2021 regular season.
Game One: Campbell 12, Charleston Southern 2 (7 inn.)
Charleston Southern was unable to hold off host Campbell in the first game in Saturday’s doubleheader as the Buccaneers fell to the Camels at Jim Perry Stadium, 12-2.
Kyle Sandstrom paced the Bucs’ offense with two of CSU’s six hits in the game, while Sandstrom and Tyrell Brewer posted both of the team’s RBI. Johnny Oliveira and Reid Hardwick both added doubles in CSU’s loss.
Sam Massey (1-1) suffered the loss in the contest after going the first 3.1 innings in the game and allowing six runs. Hunter McIntosh and Jack Dungan went the final 2.2 innings to close out the contest.
Spencer Packard led the Campbell offense with two hits, including a grand slam, while Collin Wolf added a two-run shot early in the contest. Matthew Christian and Lawson Harrill added doubles in the game.
Logan Heintzman (3-0) took the win in relief for the Camels after going 3.1 innings in two-hit relief. Ryan Chasse went the first 3.2 innings allowing four hits and two runs, before turning the ball over to the bullpen in the fourth.
How They Scored
- Collin Wolf’s two-run home run highlighted a three-run bottom of the first for the host Camels as Campbell took the early lead in game one.
- The Bucs struck back with two runs in the top of the fourth inning with Kyle Sandstrom and Tyrell Brewer connecting on RBI singles to narrow the Campbell lead down to 3-2.
- The Camels added six runs in the bottom of the fourth with Packard’s grand slam capping the scoring in the frame as Campbell went up 9-2 in the inning.
- Waldy Arias (single) and Connor Denning (sacrifice fly) added RBI in the bottom of the fifth to put the Camels ahead 11-2.
- Lawson Harrill’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth capped the scoring as the Camels went up 12-2 in the contest.
Game Two: Campbell 7, Charleston Southern 2
Campbell struck early in the contest and limited Charleston Southern’s comeback opportunities throughout the game as the Buccaneers fell in the series finale at Jim Perry Stadium, 7-2.
Kyle Sandstrom, Tyrell Brewer, and Sam Trend-Beacom recorded CSU’s singles, while Alex Andronica posted a trio of walks in the game as the Bucs found ways to get on base throughout the contest against the Camels. However, CSU was unable to get the timely hit to fight their way back into the contest in the Saturday setback.
Campbell utilized the long ball again as Collin Wolf connected on a two-run home run, while Connor Denning had a double and triple in the contest to pace the Camels offense.
Daniel Padysak (2-3) suffered the loss after going the first 5.2 innings allowing seven runs (five earned) and nine hits. Connor Yoder, John Sendziak, and Christian Baker allowed just one hit over the final 2.1 innings in relief.
Fred Sisco (1-0) took the win for Campbell in a relief outing as Campbell utilized seven pitchers in the win. Cade Kuehler (S, 1) added his first save of the season.
How They Scored
- Zach Neto put the Camels on the board in the bottom of the first with a run-scoring double down the left field line scoring Bryce Arnold to give CU the 1-0 lead.
- The Camels added three more runs in the bottom of the third as Neto, Collin Wolf, and Matthew Christian connected on RBI singles in the frame to put Campbell ahead 4-0.
- Wolf added a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to give the Camels the 6-0 lead.
- Andrew Bullock’s RBI sacrifice fly scored Tyrell Brewer in the top of the sixth and put the Bucs in the run column.
- Arnold added to Campbell’s lead in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single scoring Waldy Arias to give CU the 7-1 lead.
- Alex Andronica brought home the Bucs’ final run of the game as the senior outfielder drew a bases-loaded walk scoring Bullock in the top of the eighth.
News & Notes
- Kyle Sandstrom posted his seventh multi-hit game of the season and extended his hitting streak to seven consecutive games following Saturday’s doubleheader
- Houston Parker saw his on-base streak come to an end at 17 consecutive games following Saturday’s series finale.
- Daniel Padysak has pitched at least five games in five of the last six games following his 5.2 inning performance on Saturday afternoon.
- CSU falls to 29-41 all-time against the Camels.
Up Next
Charleston Southern steps out of Big South play for a midweek contest against nationally-ranked South Carolina on Tuesday evening. The Bucs take on the No. 11 Gamecocks at Founders Park with first pitch set for 7 p.m.