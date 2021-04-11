Cougars Split Doubleheader With Tennessee Tech Saturday

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Joseph Mershon clubbed three homers and drove in six runs to spark the offense and Jordan Carr tossed three and two-thirds shutout innings in relief as College of Charleston split a doubleheader with Tennessee Tech on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score (Game One): College of Charleston 9, Tennessee Tech 6
Final Score (Game Two): Tennessee Tech 5, College of Charleston 4
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (11-14), Tennessee Tech (11-13)
HOW IT HAPPENED
Mershon set the tone for the offense in game one, leading off the first with a homer before launching a three-run shot in the second as part of a 4-for-4 day with a total of five RBI. The Cougars would take a 6-1 lead into the sixth before Tennessee Tech plated five in the top half to even the score at 6-6. Mershon broke the tie with an RBI double in the home half and Harrison Hawkins drove in two with a double in the eighth to provide some insurance en route to a 9-6 victory. Tennessee Tech rallied from a 3-0 deficit in game two with two runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the eighth to snatch a doubleheader split.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Mershon stole the show at the plate with three homers as part of a 6-for-8 day. The second-year freshman reached base five times and finished a triple shy of the cycle in the opener with two home runs, a double, five RBI and four runs scored. He followed that with a 2-for-4 effort in game two that included a solo homer in the third. Mershon accounted for six of the Cougars’ 11 RBI in the doubleheader.
NOTABLES
· Landon Choboy delivered a pair of key hits in game two with a two-run triple and an RBI single.
· Jordan Carr made an appearance in both games out of the bullpen, earning the save with two scoreless frames in game one before tossing one and two-thirds shutout innings in the nightcap.
· Tanner McCallister went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in game two.
· Mershon’s multi-homer effort in game one was the Cougars’ third of the season and first of his career.
· Ty Good allowed two runs and struck out six over five innings in game one.
· Zach Williams fanned two and surrendered one run in two frames to earn the game one win.
· Eight of the Cougars’ nine starters in game one reached base via a hit.
· Trey Pooser pitched into the fifth inning of game two with five strikeouts.
· William Privette surrendered one unearned run and fanned three over two innings while taking the game two loss.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Golden Eagles will meet in the rubber game of the weekend series on Sunday afternoon at 12:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.