Cougars Split Doubleheader With Tennessee Tech Saturday

Mershon set the tone for the offense in game one, leading off the first with a homer before launching a three-run shot in the second as part of a 4-for-4 day with a total of five RBI. The Cougars would take a 6-1 lead into the sixth before Tennessee Tech plated five in the top half to even the score at 6-6. Mershon broke the tie with an RBI double in the home half and Harrison Hawkins drove in two with a double in the eighth to provide some insurance en route to a 9-6 victory. Tennessee Tech rallied from a 3-0 deficit in game two with two runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the eighth to snatch a doubleheader split.