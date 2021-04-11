COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled in the Lowcountry

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been scheduled in the Lowcountry for Sunday.
Health officials say the first clinic will be on Johns Island while the second will be in Georgetown.
The Johns Island clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Haut Gap Middle School. Organizers say it will be a drive-up clinic and the will be distributing the Moderna vaccine.
Officials say there will also be a vaccine clinic in Georgetown.
The Georgetown vaccine clinic will be held at the Greater Saint Stephen AME Church on Highmarket Street. Organizers say that clinic will start at 9:15 a.m. Sunday and they will be distributing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
