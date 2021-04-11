Crews responding to commercial fire in N. Charleston

By Live 5 Web Staff | April 10, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 10:21 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says Rivers Avenue has reopened following a commercial fire Saturday night.

According to authorities, the eastbound lanes on Rivers Avenue were closed while crews responded to the fire near Rivers Avenue and Melbourne Avenue.

The North Charleston and Charleston Fire Departments along with the North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Rescue & EMS responded to the scene.

