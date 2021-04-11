1 dead after driving wrong way on interstate

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after driving the wrong way on I-26.
Troopers say someone in a 2014 Ford Fusion was driving west on I-26 East when they crashed into two cars near mile marker 201.
The Ford Fusion was driving the wrong way at around 12 a.m. Sunday, when troopers say they sideswiped a 2013 Toyota Corolla’s rear passenger side. This reportedly forced the Corolla to run off the road to the left, overturn, and hit a cable barrier in the median.
Troopers say the driver of the Corolla was however wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Trident Medical Center.
The driver of the Ford Fusion then continued driving the wrong way on I-26 East and troopers say they proceeded to crash into a 2011 Toyota Camry head on.
Troopers say the Camry was able to run off the road to the right where it crashed in a ditch.
Incident reports state the driver of the Ford Fusion who was driving the wrong way was dead on the scene. The driver of the Camry was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Trident Medical Center and later the Medical University of South Carolina.
More information on the deceased can be found by contacting the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.
