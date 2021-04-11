First-of-its-kind meeting draws more than 100 corporate leaders to discuss state voting laws

Organizers also stressed that the meeting was being put together long before Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell last week angrily denounced and criticized corporate leaders he said were being misled by Democratic arguments against the new laws. Traveling in Kentucky last week, McConnell urged corporate leaders to “stay out of politics” and warned there would be unspecified consequences for speaking out against the new laws. He later backed off those comments, but said the corporate leaders were wrong.