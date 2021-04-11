Holocaust and genocide awareness event scheduled over Zoom

Holocaust and genocide awareness event scheduled over Zoom
The organization says the program is a part of their larger REMEMBER Program for Holocaust Education and Genocide Awareness.
By Riley Bean | April 11, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 12:07 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Jewish Federation of Charleston says they will be hosting 2021 Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance Program.

The organization says the program is a part of their larger REMEMBER Program for Holocaust Education and Genocide Awareness.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Sunday and will feature Holocaust survivor and keynote speaker Hershel Greenblat.

Organizers say they will convene virtually as a community to honor local survivors and their descendants, as well as remember those lost in the Holocaust.

More information on the meeting and how to donate to the Remember Program can be found on the Jewish Foundation of Charleston’s website.

