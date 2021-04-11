Holocaust and genocide awareness event scheduled over Zoom

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Jewish Federation of Charleston says they will be hosting 2021 Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance Program.
The organization says the program is a part of their larger REMEMBER Program for Holocaust Education and Genocide Awareness.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Sunday and will feature Holocaust survivor and keynote speaker Hershel Greenblat.
Organizers say they will convene virtually as a community to honor local survivors and their descendants, as well as remember those lost in the Holocaust.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.