McMaster joins groundbreaking ceremony at new tennis stadium

McMaster joins groundbreaking ceremony at new tennis stadium
Senator Tim Scott was also in attendance at the event and said “ [He] cannot wait to see the talent and revenue this stadium will bring to our state.” (Source: Governor Henry McMaster)
By Riley Bean | April 11, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 1:25 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and others helped breaking ground at the Volvo Car Open’s Golden Shovel event.

The Sunday morning event was intended to kick off final construction of the Volvo Car Open’s new stadium.

Senator Tim Scott was also in attendance at the event and said “ [He] cannot wait to see the talent and revenue this stadium will bring to our state.”

McMaster says once completed, the new stadium will be the top venue for tennis in the nation.

The Volvo Car Open returned to Daniel Island April 3 after the pandemic forced it’s cancellation in 2020.

Tournament Director Bob Moran says the new stadium should be ready by the 2022 tournament season.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.