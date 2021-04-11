McMaster joins groundbreaking ceremony at new tennis stadium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and others helped breaking ground at the Volvo Car Open’s Golden Shovel event.
The Sunday morning event was intended to kick off final construction of the Volvo Car Open’s new stadium.
Senator Tim Scott was also in attendance at the event and said “ [He] cannot wait to see the talent and revenue this stadium will bring to our state.”
McMaster says once completed, the new stadium will be the top venue for tennis in the nation.
Tournament Director Bob Moran says the new stadium should be ready by the 2022 tournament season.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.