Officers investigating after man found shot in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department says they are investing after they responded to a report of a man who was shot.
Officers say they responded to the 2500 block of Southside Boulevard on Sunday, where they located the man already deceased.
The Beaufort Police Department says they are actively investigating the scene and their investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950 or the anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.