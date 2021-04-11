Pelosi says “the door is open” for bipartisan cooperation on infrastructure bill

“I’ve been in Congress long enough to remember when bipartisanship was not unusual and that actually building infrastructure has never been a partisan issue. They made it partisan under President Obama by shrinking the bill. Hopefully the need is so obvious now that Republicans will vote for it. We’ll see,” Pelosi said in an interview with “Face the Nation.” “The door is open. Our hand is extended. Let’s find out where we can find our common ground. We always have a responsibility to strive for bipartisanship.”