SC reports 588 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2 confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the latest round of COVID-19 tests confirmed 588 new cases across the state.
Saturday’s report also included 375 probable cases, as well as two confirmed and one probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 471,396 confirmed cases, 91,295 probable cases, 8,165 confirmed deaths and 1,111 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 17,802 individual tests with a percent positive of 5.1%.
To date, the state has performed more than 7 million COVID-19 tests.
