Troopers: One dead in Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a Sunday morning crash near Neeses.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says the single car collision occurred at approximately 9:39 a.m. on Ninety Six Road near Hebron Road.
Troopers say the incident happened when a car traveling east on Ninety Six Road ran off the road, overturned and caught on fire.
Tidwell says the driver was killed in the crash and the passenger was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are investigating with assistance from their Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
