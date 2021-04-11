Virginia Downs Clemson 8-4

CLEMSON, S.C. - Zack Gelof’s leadoff home run in the seventh inning broke a 4-4 tie and propelled Virginia to an 8-4 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday night. The Cavaliers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 15-15 overall and 7-13 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 15-12 overall and 9-8 in ACC play.