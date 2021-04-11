Warm day with a few isolated showers and storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will linger close to the area today, a few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out later in the day. Despite the clouds, highs will be near 80 degrees this afternoon. A comfortable day! Plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday, highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Another cold front will approach the Lowcountry on Wednesday. The day will start off with sunshine, clouds increase in the afternoon with a slight chance of a shower. Highs remain near 80 degrees. Cooling down behind that front for the end of the week, temperatures will be in the 70s.