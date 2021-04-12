Cavaliers Rally For 6-5 Win Over Tigers

James Parker ripped a run-scoring double in the first inning for the game’s first run, then Elijah Henderson hit a run-scoring single in the second inning. Kyle Teel tied the score in the fourth inning on a two-out, two-run homer. The Cavaliers took the lead in the top of the fifth inning on Nic Kent’s run-scoring single, then Clemson regained the lead 4-3 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on Caden Grice’s run-scoring single and Adam Hackenberg’s run-scoring double with two outs.