Charleston baseball teams partner with charity for orphan relief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two local baseball teams are teaming up with other local partners to help the Lowcountry Orphan Relief organization.
Lowcountry Orphan Relief helps thousands of kids every year, and they say players from the Charleston RiverDogs will be at the Joseph P. Riley ballpark packing childcare kits Monday.
Director of the Lowcountry Orphan Relief Lois Richter says College of Charleston baseball players picked out $5,600 worth of clothing from Old Navy in the past week.
In partnership, she says Riverdogs players will be packing that clothing, along with other necessities like toiletries, backpacks, school supplies, and more into duffle bags for thousands of orphans in need.
Richter says they take calls about children needing these bags every single day and the bags will start going out to children the same day they are packed.
The reopening of schools has prompted the need for more school supplies, but Richter says two weeks of clothing can make a world of a difference to these children.
“For these children who have already lost so much to get a duffle bag filled with new clothes, let me tell you I’ve seen them open these bags many times and it just overwhelming,” Richter says.
Those who would like to donate, can do so by bringing clothes to the Lowcountry Orphan Relief headquarters in North Charleston.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.