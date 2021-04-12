Charleston City Council to consider $250K for planning on Lowcountry Lowline Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – The Charleston City Council on Tuesday will consider whether to approve $250,000 to help cover the costs of getting the first phase of the Lowcountry Lowline project off the ground.
The Lowcountry Lowline will be a nearly two-mile park spanning the upper part of the Charleston peninsula.
The money would be used for surveys, environmental reports and other aspects of work on the Lowline Park, which is proposed for a piece of vacant land behind several commercial buildings on King Street and Interstate 26. It would also help the Friends of the Lowcountry Lowline organization hire more staff members, Megan Mills, the executive assistant to the group’s board, said.
The group acquired 1.7 miles of former rail corridor in 2017 and hopes to begin construction on the first phase this year. Work could take between one and two years on the initial phase.
Mills hopes getting work underway will serve as a catalyst for other parts of the project.
“We hope that even the full Lowline project – it’s a big project and we’re looking at it in phases – but we’re hoping one we get started, if you build it they will come,” she said.
