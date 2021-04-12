Charleston County opens rental assistance program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents of Charleston County struggling to make rent and utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic might now be able to apply for relief funding.
Charleston County officials say the county was awarded $12.4 million from the U.S. Treasury to implement an Emergency Rental Assistance Program that would stabilize housing and provide greater peace of mind to the county’s most vulnerable renters.
While applications for the program will open Monday, county officials say in order to qualify the applicant must either have a risk of housing instability or be eligible for unemployment benefits.
“Many of our residents have lost jobs in the months since the pandemic began, and they are in danger of losing their homes,” Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said. “We are grateful to have this funding to help them, and want to encourage those who qualify to apply starting next week.”
Rental assistance is available to both landlords and renters in all of Charleston County including local municipalities.
The county says payments for eligible applicants will be made directly to the landlord, property management agency or utility provider for rent or utilities accrued after March 13, 2020 and up to a maximum of 12 months.
Berkeley County also has an Emergency Rental Assistance Program. While applications for Berkeley County have been open for the past few weeks, that window closes Friday.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.