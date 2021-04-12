The Citadel drops series finale at Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Citadel got four hits from Ryan McCarthy and three more from Tilo Skole in an 8-4 setback to Samford Sunday afternoon at Griffin Stadium.
Game information
Score: Samford 8, The Citadel 4
Records: Samford (21-11, 11-1), The Citadel (8-19, 1-10)
Location: Griffin Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
Series: Samford wins 3-0
How it Happened
The Citadel struck first in the first inning as Ryan McCarthy singled and stole second. Two batters later, Crosby Jones delivered a RBI single to right center.
Samford answered back with a run in the bottom of the inning on a base hit from Tyler McManus.
The Citadel regained the lead in the second inning after Tilo Skole singled and scored on a two-run blast off the bat of Travis Lott.
Noah Mitchell plated the third run of the inning with a double into the left field corner.
Samford took their first lead of the game in the fourth inning as they plated five runs in the frame. The scoring started with a RBI single from Kaden Dreier, before a wild pitch and a pair of bases loaded walks scored three more runs.
Samford added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings for the final margin.
Inside the Box Score
Ryan McCarthy continued to swing a hot bat as he finished 4-for-5 with three doubles and a pair of runs scored.
The performance marked the 13th time in program history that a player had three doubles in a game.
It was also McCarthy’s first career four-hit game.
Tilo Skole was the only other Bulldog with a multi-hit game, going 3-for-4 with a run scored.
Travis Lott’s two-run homer in the second inning was the second of his career.
Devin Beckley made his second start of the weekend. He allowed two earned runs over 3.1 inning.
Cameron Reeves (2-6) suffered the loss after allowing two unearned runs in one-third of an inning.
Hamp Skinner (3-0) picked up the victory out of the bullpen. He allowed five hits and struck out seven over 5.2 shutout innings.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return home for a midweek game against Jacksonville on April 14. First pitch from Riley Park is set for 6 p.m.