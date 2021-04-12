City of Charleston receives 2021 ‘Pinwheel City’ designation

“You have the opportunity to take this April as a chance to say: What are you talking to your child about with boundaries? Ask the children in your life if they have rules about body safety. Ask them who they will tell if someone breaks a child safety boundary rule. Be a safe adult for them. Tell them that you are someone they can tell if someone breaks that rule,” Executive Director of Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center Dr. Carole Swiecicki said. “We know that even though one in eight children are experiencing abuse, seven of eight will not be abused this year and we want to focus on preventing abuse from happening to children so next year it’s fewer children.”