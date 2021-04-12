Coast Guard suspends search for missing man on Savannah River

Coast Guard crews called off the search for a missing man on the Savannah River reported after a recreational vehicle struck dredging equipment. Two people were rescued, the Coast Guard said. (Source: Coast Guard Sector Charleston)
By Patrick Phillips | April 12, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 12:08 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coast Guard crews called off the search for a missing man on the Savannah River Sunday night.

The search ended at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday, more than 24 hours after a good Samaritan called Coast Guard Sector Charleston to report three people were in the water near Hutchinson Island, according to a release from the Coast Guard. The witness told the Coast Guard a recreational vehicle struck dredging equipment on the Savannah River at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday.

First responders and good Samaritans rescued two of the people in the water.

The remaining person was reportedly wearing a white shirt and tan shorts. Authorities have not released the name of the missing person or a more detailed description.

Several agencies joined in the search for the missing man, including Coast Guard Station Tybee, Air Station Savannah, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Beaufort Water Search and Rescue, the Savannah Fire Department, Savannah Harbor Pilots and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sector Charleston Command Center at 843-740-7050.

