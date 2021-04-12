Community Resource Center distributes food in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center says they will be hosting a food giveaway event at the Summerville YMCA.
Organizers say the distribution will begin at 2 p.m. Monday and continue until supplies run out.
The Summerville YMCA is located at 208 W. Doty Avenue, just off of North Main Street.
Community Resource Center Executive Director Louis L. Smith says this pandemic has been relentless, and they want to continue providing relief to those in need.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.