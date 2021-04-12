Construction continues in Park West area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction along Park West Boulevard in Mount Pleasant is taking longer than planned.
Work on the widening of Park West Boulevard from two lanes to four lanes was originally planned to be finished in March. Now, Project Engineer Daniel Williamson says they’ve issued a contract extension through the end of April and hope to be finished as soon as possible.
He says weather, COVID-19, a surveying conflict, and an underground utility relocation issue have all contributed to the delays.
The main goal of the project is to improve traffic congestion along this stretch of the road.
Additional traffic improvement projects are planned for this same area of Mount Pleasant in the future.
Williamson says within the next few years, they plan to extend All American Boulevard to Park West Boulevard. Drivers will access this road by turning onto George Browder Boulevard from Highway 17. That’s right by the Church at Life Park.
“The primary purpose of the project is to improve traffic congestion and promote interconnectivity along the corridor,” Williamson said. He added that the project will provide safety improvements and facilities for bicyclists. and
Williamson says this also includes an 8-foot shared use path for pedestrians and improved multi-modal transportation.
The road extension will provide another access point not only for businesses like Publix and Mex 1 Cantina, but also for neighborhoods along Park West Boulevard.
Williamson says construction on this new road extension is planned for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. He says the project should not cause any delays to the public because the roadway will be constructed through wooded land.
Plans show the project is expected to cost over $5 million.
