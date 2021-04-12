Cougars Ground Golden Eagles to Win Series

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Connor Campbell spun eight shutout innings and College of Charleston scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth to break the game open as the Cougars held Tennessee Tech off the board in an 8-0 series-clinching win on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 8, Tennessee Tech 0
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (12-14), Tennessee Tech (11-14)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Golden Eagles threatened with a baserunner in each of the first four innings before the Cougars broke the deadlock in the home half of the fourth. After Tanner Steffy reached on a fielder’s choice, Ari Sechopoulos laced a double to right center allowing Steffy to motor around from first to score the game’s first run. Sechopoulos would drive in the Cougars’ second run with a sac fly in the sixth to give Campbell a 2-0 cushion. Tanner McCallister delivered the key hit to break the game open in the eighth with a two-out grand slam to center to push the lead to 6-0. Luke Stageberg followed two batters later with a two-run shot to right to cap the scoring.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Campbell pitched around a leadoff baserunner in each of the first three innings and frustrated the Golden Eagles throughout his eight shutout frames of work to earn his fourth win of the season. The freshman southpaw scattered seven hits, struck out seven and stranded eight Eagles on the base paths to pick up his second win in as many starts.
NOTABLES
· McCallister’s grand slam in the eighth was his second of the season. He is only the fourth player in program history to hit multiple grand slams in the same season.
· Joseph Mershon drew a walk to extend his streak of reaching base safely to 15 games.
· Stageberg’s homer in the eighth was the first long ball of his career.
· Harrison Hawkins went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
· All nine members of the Cougar batting order reached base safely.
· The series win is the Cougars’ fourth of the season.
· Ryan Smith tossed a scoreless ninth to complete the Cougars’ third shutout of 2021.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will travel to Clemson, S.C. on Tuesday to take on Clemson in non-conference midweek action. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.