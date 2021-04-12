Cougars Ground Golden Eagles to Win Series

The Golden Eagles threatened with a baserunner in each of the first four innings before the Cougars broke the deadlock in the home half of the fourth. After Tanner Steffy reached on a fielder’s choice, Ari Sechopoulos laced a double to right center allowing Steffy to motor around from first to score the game’s first run. Sechopoulos would drive in the Cougars’ second run with a sac fly in the sixth to give Campbell a 2-0 cushion. Tanner McCallister delivered the key hit to break the game open in the eighth with a two-out grand slam to center to push the lead to 6-0. Luke Stageberg followed two batters later with a two-run shot to right to cap the scoring.