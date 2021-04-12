Deputies: Man attempts armed robbery with toy gun

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man attempted to rob four people with a toy gun on Johns Island.
Jail records show Corey Lamar Robinson, 29, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and four counts of pointing and presenting firearms toward a person.
Deputies say they first responded to the 2900 block of Cain Slash Road in references to calls about an armed robbery in progress at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. While in route, deputies say they were told that the victims had managed to knock the gun out of Robinson’s hand and they were trying to restrain him until authorities arrived.
Upon their arrival, deputies say they found the group attempting to hold Robinson down while directing deputies to the weapon that had been thrown in the grass. Deputies say they found the weapon, broke the group up and questioned both groups upon realization that the gun was plastic.
Deputies say the toy gun was flat, black, and without any markers, such as an orange tip, that would indicate the gun was not real.
Victims allege that Robinson road up on a black bicycle and demanded the money out of one of the victim’s wallets. Deputies say the victim had a little over $300 stolen from him and that money was subsequently found on Robinson.
Deputies say Robinson said he had been defending his brother who had allegedly been pistol-whipped and had his phone stolen by the group of victims present.
When questioned as to how his brother had notified him of the stolen phone, deputies say Robinson did not respond.
Incident reports also state deputies could not find any blood spatter that would have corroborated Robinson’s story about his pistol whipped brother.
Deputies say a witness at a store nearby informed them that they only saw Robinson alone and the first shouting they heard was about a gun being pulled.
Robinson is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center awaiting bond.
