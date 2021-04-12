Man facing murder charge after wife dies of gunshot injuries

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that a 77-year-old man’s charges had been upgraded to murder after his wife died from injuries she sustained in a shooting.
Monroe Mirray Cole was originally charged with attempted murder after authorities say he shot Hazel Daniels at their home on Handy Hill Drive on March 25.
According to the sheriff’s office, Daniels died last Friday from her injuries.
Cole remains locked up at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
