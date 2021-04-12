MUSC kidney transplant wait times to increase following new national allocation system

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Doctors at the Medical University of South Carolina say the average wait time for a kidney transplant at MUSC is three and a half years.
Last month, the United Network for Organ Sharing implemented a new nationwide allocation system allowing patients to receive a kidney from a deceased donor within a 250 mile radius of a donor hospital.
MUSC’s Division Director for Transplant Surgery Dr. Derik Dubay says this will increase wait times due to the new distance guidelines.
Dubay says projections indicate that it could take a year and half longer at MUSC for people to get a transplant from a deceased donor with the recent changes.
“For example, a donor kidney in the upstate right now will be offered to 17 transplant centers,” Dubay said. “Whereas before, primarily it will be offered to MUSC.”
MUSC is the one of the largest kidney transplant programs in the country.
It’s the only solid organ transplant center in South Carolina.
“This has increased the logistical complexity of the kidney allocation right now,” Dubay said. “Unfortunately, most local donors now with the kidneys don’t go to local recipients.”
Dubay says it’s important to have a relationship between the transplant center and donor community.
“It’s not something that we are going to be able to roll back, so it’s here to stay.” Dubay said. “It’s something we need to figure out how to perform to the best of our ability to increase transplant opportunities for South Carolinians, but overall, it’s going to adversely affect the people in the state of South Carolina.”
