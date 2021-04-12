Rain chances increase this week with pleasant temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a pleasant afternoon with temperatures in the 80s, temperatures fall into the 70s this evening. A pleasant evening! Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s overnight with a mostly clear sky. Sunshine continues on Tuesday with high pressure in control, another warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances increase for the middle of the week as a cold front moves into the area on Wednesday, a few showers are possible later in the day. Despite the clouds, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s. The cold front should push to the south on Thursday leading to cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week, highs only in the low to mid 70s by the weekend.