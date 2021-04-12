Rain chances increase this week with pleasant temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a pleasant afternoon with temperatures in the 80s, temperatures fall into the 70s this evening. A pleasant evening! Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s overnight with a mostly clear sky. Sunshine continues on Tuesday with high pressure in control, another warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances increase for the middle of the week as a cold front moves into the area on Wednesday, a few showers are possible later in the day. Despite the clouds, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s. The cold front should push to the south on Thursday leading to cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week, highs only in the low to mid 70s by the weekend.
TODAY: Clear and mild for the evening with temperatures in the 70s, falling into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 60.
WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to a mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon, slight chance of a shower. High 84, Low 62.
THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, slight chance of a shower. High 77, Low 52.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 73, Low 55.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High 70, Low 57.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a stray shower possible. High 75, Low 59.
