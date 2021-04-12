SC examining data on 155 reported ‘breakthrough’ COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A variant of the coronavirus spreading in South Carolina and around the world is able to “break through” the protection of a vaccine, according to data from a study out of Israel.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 155 known “breakthrough” cases.
While national infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci called the study “misleading” because vaccinated people are still well-protected against severe disease, in some cases, the coronavirus variant first found in South Africa was able to infect people two weeks after they were fully vaccinated.
This is one example of what’s called “breakthrough cases.”
DHEC said such cases are not common and are something they expected to see when the vaccines rolled out.
Out of more than 900,000 people fully vaccinated, there have only been 155 cases. That’s a fraction of one percent.
How do breakthrough cases happen?
“It has to do with their own personal genetics and immune status, it has to do with the type of exposure they get, so again more routine, high-risk exposure, and of course whether you are getting exposed to variants,” University of South Carolina Epidemiologist Dr. Melissa Nolan said.
Nolan says there are three types of antibodies to consider that are working to protect us from getting infected.
First, IGA antibodies are made after you contract COVID-19 and recover. Nolan says these are the frontline defense.
“Think of that as your body’s ability to stop the virus from getting in your body,” she said.
The second protection is IGG antibodies. These are like soldiers in our bodies made by the vaccines. They can fight the virus from making us really sick or making us sick at all.
“That’s why we say it can stop severe disease but not necessarily the disease itself,” Nolan says.
But what about the variants like the one from South Africa?
DHEC Assistant Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelley says that’s where the third defense comes in.
“Because it has that little more resistance to antibodies, it’s better able to get in the cell, and that’s why if you’ve been exposed you might get mild disease with the South African variants because it’s a little better at fighting antibodies. But T cells will still get it,” she says.
T-cells last longer than antibodies and can help fight the virus if our other defenses aren’t working and prevent severe disease.
Kelly said of the 155 breakthrough cases, DHEC is still doing research to determine whether any of the patients became severely ill or died. She said the majority of such cases, however, are mild or asymptomatic.
Researchers caution it’s still early in the study of these vaccines and breakthrough cases and they remind people the Israeli study used a small sample size.
