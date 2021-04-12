SC reports 453 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 453 new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon, but no confirmed or probable deaths attributed to the illness.
Monday’s report also included 300 probable cases.
That brings the totals to 471,855 confirmed cases, 91,572 probable cases, 8,165 confirmed deaths and 1,111 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 15,330 individual tests with a percent positive of 4%, down from 5.1% reported Sunday.
To date, the state has performed more than 7 million COVID-19 tests.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.