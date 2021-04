A ceremony to dedicate the memorial monument for Deputy Jeremy LaDue will be streamed live at 8p Tuesday from CCSO. LaDue died April 13, 2020, in a car crash. On the anniversary of his #LODD, we will remember his #UltimateSacrifice. Watch live at https://t.co/X3YU0IvDtx #chsnews pic.twitter.com/mg2CD8RGlp