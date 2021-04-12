Two Innings Doom Chants in 7-3 Road Loss to UTA

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Coastal Carolina baseball team gave up four runs in the third and three in the seventh and struggled late in the game at the plate in a 7-3 road loss at UT Arlington on Sunday afternoon at Clay Gould Ball Park in Arlington, Texas.
Coastal’s offense mustered up three runs on five base hits in the contest led by two base hits from third baseman Dale Thomas (2-for-4, 3B, 2 runs) and two RBIs from shortstop Eric Brown (1-for-2, SF, BB, 2 RBIs).
The UTA offense scored seven runs on nine hits but also took advantage of two errors, five walks, and four wild pitches.
The top three hitters in the UTA lineup in Boone Montgomery (2-for-3, BB, RBI, 2 runs), Wyatt Davis (2-for-3, BB, RBI, run), and Connor Aube (1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, run) combined to go 5-for-9 with a double, two walks, four RBIs, and four runs scored.
CCU starter Nick Parker (2-2) suffered the loss, as the junior righty gave up six runs, five earned, on six hits, five walks, two strikeouts, and two wild pitches over 6.1 innings pitched.
He was outdueled by UTA starter Kody Bullard (5-2) who allowed just three runs, two of which were earned, on five hits, two walks, and six strikeouts over 8.0-complete innings pitched.
The Chanticleers broke through first in the top of the third inning, as Thomas led off the frame with a triple to the gap in left-center field and then scored two batters later on a balk to put the visitors in front at 1-0.
Coastal added one more run in the third, as Makenzie Pate was hit by a pitch and moved up to second on the balk that plated Thomas. Two batters later, he moved up 90-feet to third base on a sacrifice fly to right and then later scored on a check-swing single off the bat of Brown to give the men in black a 2-0 lead midway through the third.
However, the scoring carried over into the bottom half of the inning, as UTA took advantage of a lead-off double, a walk, and a wild pitch to score two runs on an RBI single by Davis and an RBI double from Aube to tie the score up at 2-2.
Following a walk to load the bases, the Chants got a ground ball and looked to turn an inning-ending double play but a wide throw to first base allowed two runners to score and give the Mavs its first lead of the game at 4-2.
The Chants got one run back in the top of the fifth, as again Thomas led off the inning with a base hit. After a strikeout, walk, and an error loaded the bases, Brown hit a deep fly ball to right field to score Thomas from third and cut the UTA lead to one at 4-3 midway through the fifth.
Despite the four-run third, Parker stayed in the game and battled, pitching around a walk in the fourth, inducing a 5-4-3 inning-ending double play in the fifth, and using just six pitches in the sixth inning for a 1-2-3 frame to keep the Chants’ close heading into the seventh.
Yet the Mavs added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh on a lead-off single, a JD Wadleigh RBI triple to right-center field, a Montgomery single through the drawn-in infield, and a suicide squeeze bunt play to give them their largest lead of the game at 7-3.
CCU would go hitless over the final four innings and strand one runner on base in each of the last two frames, as the Mavs held on for the 7-3 conference win.
Coastal (15-10, 2-3 SBC) and UTA (13-17, 4-4 SBC) will play the rubber match of the three-game conference series tomorrow at noon ET/11 a.m. CT.