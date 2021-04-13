Another day in the 80s!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warmer than average temperatures will continue today across the Lowcountry with mostly sunny skies warming temperatures into the low 80s. One last warm day is on the way Wednesday in advance of a cold front that will move closer to the area Wednesday night with the chance of a few showers. We don’t expect much rain with the cold front but a couple showers will be possible into Thursday as well. A stalled front to our south could throw a few more showers at us on Saturday, along with more clouds than sunshine. As a result, temperatures will be coolest on Saturday in the upper 60s and low 70s.