Charleston Police continuing investigation into January officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says it is continuing its internal investigation into a shooting involving one of its officers in January.
“The Charleston Police Department, as per normal procedure, will continue its internal administrative investigation regarding this incident to ensure all Charleston Police Department policies, procedures and training were followed by the involved officer,” police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The shooting happened on Jan. 19 in North Charleston following a police chase involving a suspect in a carjacking that had just been reported to police. The victim described the vehicle and provided the license plate number.
That suspect, Montrez Simmons, was severely injured in the shooting, police said.
Simmons was also wanted by the Georgetown Police Department for a Jan. 8 fatal stabbing; and by the Mount Pleasant Police Department for a Jan. 17 carjacking, police said. In the Mount Pleasant case, police said the victim was severely assaulted before the suspect stole his vehicle.
Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Naomi Nation said the decision not to file criminal charges came after the office reviewed witness statements and video from law enforcement.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.