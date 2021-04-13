The Citadel’s Adams Named SoCon Offensive Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – After rushing for a pair of touchdowns in victory on Saturday, The Citadel quarterback Jaylan Adams was named the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office on Monday.
He becomes the first Bulldog to earn the weekly offensive honor since Brandon Rainey won the award on Nov. 12, 2018.
Adams earned the honor after rushing for 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Bulldogs 26-7 victory over Furman. He opened the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then added some insurance with a 43-yard run with just over five minutes remaining in the game.
Making just his sixth career start, Adams engineered an offense than ran for 286 yards and held the ball for 39:43.
On the season, Adams has carried 159 times for 674 yards and seven touchdowns. He leads the team in all three categories. He has also gone 22-of-48 for 263 yards and three touchdowns.