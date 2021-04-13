Coastal Baseball Falls at UTA 5-1 on Monday Afternoon

The contest started out as a pitcher’s duel, as the two starters combined to allow just one hit and four base runners over the first two scoreless innings. However, a throwing error in the bottom of the third inning by the Chanticleers’ third baseman on a ball hit into the hole on the left side of the infield allowed one Mav to score and set up a sacrifice fly for a second runner to cross home plate to give the home team a 2-0 lead through three complete innings.