College of Charleston cheerleading team wins National Championship

College of Charleston cheerleading team wins National Championship
Following a competitive weekend at the 2021 NCA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona, Fla., The College of Charleston cheerleading team has won the title of Intermediate Small Co-Ed Division I Champions. (Source: The College of Charleston Cheerleading Team)
By Riley Bean | April 13, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 10:21 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in school and program history, The College of Charleston cheerleading team won the National Championship.

Following a competitive weekend at the 2021 NCA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona, Fla., The College of Charleston cheerleading team has won the title of Intermediate Small Co-Ed Division I Champions.

College of Charleston Head Cheerleading Coach Samantha Pairet says “This news is groundbreaking and we couldn’t be more excited to share.”

Pairet said the routine was an award-winning performance.

Pairet said the routine was an award-winning performance.
Pairet said the routine was an award-winning performance. (Source: The College of Charleston Cheerleading Team)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.