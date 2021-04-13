College of Charleston cheerleading team wins National Championship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in school and program history, The College of Charleston cheerleading team won the National Championship.
Following a competitive weekend at the 2021 NCA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona, Fla., The College of Charleston cheerleading team has won the title of Intermediate Small Co-Ed Division I Champions.
College of Charleston Head Cheerleading Coach Samantha Pairet says “This news is groundbreaking and we couldn’t be more excited to share.”
Pairet said the routine was an award-winning performance.
