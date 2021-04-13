Cooling down this week with higher rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After another afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, this evening will be pleasant with temperatures in the 70s! Clear and mild overnight, lows in the low to mid 60s. One last warm day is on the way Wednesday in advance of a cold front that will move closer to the area Wednesday night with the chance of a few showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s. We don’t expect much rain with the cold front but a couple showers will be possible into Thursday as well. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s on Thursday and Friday. A stalled front to our south could throw a few more showers at us on Saturday, along with more clouds than sunshine. As a result, temperatures will be coolest on Saturday in the upper 60s and low 70s. While rain chances are on the low end, we certainty could use some rain. Charleston International Airport has picked up no measurable rainfall this month.