Crews respond to mobile home fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says they responded to a mobile home fire and rescued one person.
Firefighters say The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a call reporting a house on fire at 4:25 a.m. and the NCFD and Charleston County EMS responded to the call.
Crews responded to the structure fire at a mobile home park just off Dorchester Road on Brossy Circle in North Charleston.
Upon their arrival, first responders say they reported the mobile home had heavy fire showing from the rear of the home.
While one resident was able to escape the fire and was found in the front yard, firefighters say they had to enter the home and start a fire attack and a search for a second person. Reports say the second resident was found in the home and rescued by firefighters.
The victim was quickly transferred to EMS personnel on scene and transported to a hospital.
The NCFD says a fire investigation is in progress to determine the origin and cause of the fire. They say the likely cause of the fire was an overloaded electrical circuit.
