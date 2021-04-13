CSU’s Phlandrous Fleming announces transfer to Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Phlandrous Fleming has made his decision.
The former Charleston Southern star announced on social media on Monday that he’ll be transferring to Florida to play his final year of eligibility.
Fleming tweeted “Next Stop...Gainesville, Florida”.
A two-time All-conference selection and two-time Big South defensive player of the year, Fleming has been a huge part of the Buccaneers program the last few seasons.
During the 2020-21 season, Fleming led the Bucs in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocks and was 2nd on the team in assists.
Fleming chose the Gators over other schools such as Georgia, NC State and Virginia among others.
