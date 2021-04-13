CSU’s Toole named Big South Football Special Teams Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) - Charleston Southern junior placekicker Nathaniel Toole was named this week’s Big South Special Teams Player of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon.
Toole connected on field goals of 53-yards and 38-yards, while adding two touchbacks on kickoff duties to highlight CSU’s special teams in the Bucs’ 27-14 win over Robert Morris this past weekend. Toole becomes the second Bucs’ player to claim Big South weekly recognition this year, joining Alex Usry (March 29 – Monmouth) in receiving the honors this spring.
Toole’s 38-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter marked his first collegiate field goal and put the Bucs ahead 24-7. It capped a 17-0 run as CSU took control of the game against the Colonials.
His 53-yard conversion on the Bucs’ ensuing drive capped a seven-play, 29-yard drive and set a new program record for the longest field goal in CSU history for the second consecutive season, surpassing the 52-yard conversion by Alex Usry last season at North Alabama (Oct. 19, 2019).
It marked the sixth 50-plus yard field goal in CSU history and tied for the seventh-longest field goal in Big South history. Toole’s 53-yard field goal also marked the longest field goal in the Big South since the 2015 season.
Charleston Southern continues the 2021 spring season this weekend as the Bucs welcome Gardner-Webb to Buccaneer Field on Saturday, April 17. Kickoff between CSU and the Runnin’ Bulldogs is set for Noon on ESPN+.