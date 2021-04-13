Deputies seize 22 grams of meth during Walterboro traffic stop

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies say a 43-year-old woman faces charges after they found methamphetamines during a traffic stop.
Greta Blevins is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the traffic stop happened Monday night at approximately 10:05 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop of a Dodge Ram 1500 along Pleasant Grove Road in Walterboro for an improper tag and defective equipment, the report states.
Blevins, the sole occupant of the vehicle, told deputies she did not have a drivers license because of a suspension, the report states.
Deputies say they asked if there were any illegal narcotics, weapons or open containers of alcohol in the vehicle and she said there was not, but the incident report states she put a bowl “commonly used to smoke narcotics out of in the center console.”
The report states in addition to the clear bowl, deputies found a black-and-white cotton zip up bag with three clear plastic bags of an off-white crystal substance with 1 gram, 3.7 grams and 17.4 grams, respectively, with a combined total weight of 22.1 grams.
Deputies say they also found a scale with a white powder crystal substance all over it and several additional empty clear plastic bags “commonly used for narcotic sales.”
Deputies say Blevins was taken to the Colleton County Detention Center where she was booked for trafficking methamphetamine.
Deputies also issued a warning for the improper tag and defective equipment, the report states.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.