Missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies need the public’s help to find a missing teen who was last seen Sunday. She needs to be found quickly because of “medical concerns,” officials said.
Mekayla Martin, 13, was last seen at her home on Brighton Hill Road, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. That’s off Parklane Road at the intersection with Hwy 277 in northeast Columbia.
Martin is described as 5-foot 3-inches and 180 pounds with long braids. She was wearing a black shirt that had a skull and roses on it and black shorts when she was last seen, deputies said.
Anyone who sees the teen or knows where she is should call 911.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.