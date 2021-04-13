Prison officials, SLED investigate bomb threat at SC prison

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections says they are investigating a reported bomb threat at a Marlboro County prison.
SCDC and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the possible threat at Evans Correctional Institute in Bennettsville.
Inmates and staff have been cleared from the prison’s cafeteria where a caller claimed a bomb had been placed.
The agency said in a post on Twitter that a search for a possible device was underway.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
