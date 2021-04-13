Rep. Nancy Mace gets COVID-19 vaccine months after ‘bad bout’ of coronavirus last summer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Representative Nancy Mace received her first COVID-19 vaccine in North Charleston on Tuesday morning. The vaccine site is located at Trident Technical College in North Charleston and is taking appointments and walk-ups until 4 p.m.
“I want to encourage people to get out and protect yourself, your family and your community,” Mace said after getting her vaccine. “I had a really bad case of COVID-19 last summer so I’m feeling encouraged, but in order for us to recover faster this summer and get back to more normalcy here I’m encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.”
Mace tested positive in June 2020 and considers herself a COVID-19 “long-hauler” because of her symptoms.
“It took me at least three months to recover and today, nine months later, I’m still not 100 percent. I’m probably 95 percent there. I haven’t been able to get back to my workout routine because of how I feel afterwards. I had chronic fatigue, I lost my sense of taste, I had chest pain, I had swelling in my ankles and legs even after quarantine and it took me a solid three months to actually feel recovered because of the chronic fatigue I suffered from. It’s something I don’t want to go through again, it’s not something I wish upon anyone,” Mace added.
She will go back in four weeks to get the second COVID-19 dose.
