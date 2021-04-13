SC attorney general sends letter to Biden opposing statehood for DC

“Its residents, who all willingly live in the District with an understanding of its unique nature, including Congressional staff, leaders of federal departments and agencies, members of the media, lawyers, and lobbyists—have more power, influence, and control over Congress and the nation than anyone else. The notion that Members of Congress, many of whom spend substantially more time in the District than at home, do not represent adequately the interests of residents of the district is absurd,” the letter states.