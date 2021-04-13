SC House member from Berkeley Co. to challenge Scott in U.S. Senate bid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A state lawmaker representing Berkeley County announced she will run against Tim Scott next year for his U.S. Senate seat.
Rep. Krystle Matthews, D-Berkeley, launched her campaign Tuesday morning from the Statehouse in Columbia. Matthews currently represents South Carolina District 117.
Matthews, a single mother of five children who range in age from 7 to 17, has served in the State House for four years while working full time at Boeing as an engineering planner, her website states.
Scott, a Republican, has held the seat since 2013.
Scott was appointed to the seat by Gov. Nikki Haley when Sen. Jim DeMint resigned in December, 2012, to become the president of the Heritage Foundation.
The 55-year-old said in 2019 that if he wins reelection in 2022, he would not run again.
The two will face off in the 2022 election.
