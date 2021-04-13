Shelby Rogers advances in 1st round of the MUSC Health Women’s Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers had no problems in her first round match of the MUSC Health Women’s Open on Daniel Island on Monday.
Rogers, who just played in the Volvo Car Open in town last week, advanced with a 6-0, 6-1 win over fellow American Catherine McNally.
The 3rd seed in this tournament, Rogers was eliminated in the 3rd round of the Volvo last week. She’s one of a handful of players who stayed in the Lowcountry to take part in this week’s special WTA 250 tournament.
Other winners on Monday included the 6th seed Ajla Tomljanovic, 7th seed Lauren Davis and 8th seed Madison Bringle.
5th seed Misaki Doi retired from her match against Nao Hibino in the 3rd set with an injury.
Tuesday’s action will see the top seed Ons Jabeur play as well as another Lowcountry native, Emma Navarro who received a wild card into the tournament.
