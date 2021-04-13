Short term rental fees coming to Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant wants to implement a short-term rental application fee and permit fee for owners.
However, there is not a late fee or penalty in place for rental property owners who don’t pay in time.
Mount Pleasant Town Council says they will be reviewing the final reading of an ordinance that could change these fees at their Tuesday night meeting and residents can weigh-in on it.
The new ordinance suggests a $100 late fee for existing Short Term Rental operators and a $500 penalty for Short Term Rentals operating illegally who need to apply for a permit.
Town planner Michele Reed says someone who operates illegally and continues to do so will be subject to the town’s regular code enforcement process, which includes fines and tickets.
Short Term Rentals include individual rental properties where people stay for less than 30 days. It does not include inns, motels, or hotels.
Town Council is also proposing a change in the number of short-term rentals allowed in town. They previously had about 409 Short Term Rental permits available and now they want to lower this to 350 permits.
The proposed ordinance claims the new fees and rules help protect the character of the town and allow government to better manage the inventory of rentals.
Tuesday’s public hearing is at 6 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex.
