Walk-in vaccine clinic hosted in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network says it will partner with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The vaccination clinic is schedule from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and will be held at Trident Technical College located at 7000 Rivers Avenue in Building 920.
Fetter Health Care Network Chief Operations Officer Natasha Chatman says the vaccination event will be open to the public and healthcare workers will administer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
Chatman says only individuals 18 years and older are eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine per the Emergency Authorization Act.
“We are honored to partner with SC DHEC to host our upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Trident Technical College,” Fetter CEO Aretha R. Powers said. “Serving our friends and neighbors throughout the Lowcountry is at the heart of what we do each day and our goal is to provide easy access to the vaccine to as many individuals possible.”
Individuals planning to attend the vaccine clinic can register in advance by scheduling an appointment at DHEC’s website or by calling 1-866-365-8110.
While appointments are available, Chatman says an appointment is not required to receive a vaccine and on-site registration will be available through Fetter Health Care Network. If available, individuals are asked to bring a valid picture I.D. and insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card.
Chatman says those with and without insurance will be served.
